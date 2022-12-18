Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

NKTR opened at $2.66 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $499.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,767 shares of company stock worth $236,637. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.