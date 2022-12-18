Brookmont Capital Management Buys 640 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.
Insider Activity
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:AJG opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.
