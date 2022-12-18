Brookmont Capital Management Buys 925 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 61.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Trading Down 2.0 %

About Diageo

DEO opened at $178.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.