Brookmont Capital Management Purchases 2,474 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 237,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after buying an additional 45,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

