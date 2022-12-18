Bullseye Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average is $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.