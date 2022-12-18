Bullseye Investment Management LLC Invests $6.08 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF makes up about 6.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.