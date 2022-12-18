Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

COPX opened at $35.72 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

