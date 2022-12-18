BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BuzzFeed Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 330,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,683. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.