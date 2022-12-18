Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 33,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Camber Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,122,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,200,715. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Camber Energy shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Camber Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camber Energy by 268.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camber Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

