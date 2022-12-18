Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 33,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Camber Energy Stock Performance
Camber Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,122,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,200,715. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
Camber Energy shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Camber Energy
Camber Energy Company Profile
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.
