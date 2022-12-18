Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Update

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $646.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

