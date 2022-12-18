Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

