Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 44,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 11,797,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,712,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.90. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

