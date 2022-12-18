Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.13 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and $203.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.56 or 0.07043483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021771 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,484,497,859 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

