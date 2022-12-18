Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CSL stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.99. 573,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,519. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average of $270.41.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
