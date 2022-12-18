Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CSL stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.99. 573,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,519. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average of $270.41.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.