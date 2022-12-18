CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 126.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 94.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 64.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 86,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Stock Performance

Shares of LOTZ opened at $0.15 on Friday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 62.06% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

