Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,120,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 116,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,358,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,475,543. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

