Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,672,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $16,249,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.