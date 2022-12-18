Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 2.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,682,000 after buying an additional 93,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $199.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.14. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $1,037,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $1,037,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,073 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.