Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

