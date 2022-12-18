Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.67.

Caterpillar stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

