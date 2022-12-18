CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGR opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Insider Activity at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In other news, Director John R. Bartholdson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $88,467.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 21,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $120,418.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,939.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,132 shares of company stock worth $270,455 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

