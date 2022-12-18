Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 245,794 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,794 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.21% of Sempra worth $100,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 2.8 %

SRE stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.32. 3,089,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,084. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $124.44 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.