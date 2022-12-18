Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 597,875 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,875 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $74,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,446. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.