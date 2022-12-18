Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,187 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.85% of OGE Energy worth $61,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 3,544,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,192. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

