Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $144.73 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $144,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,255 shares of company stock worth $4,124,927 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

