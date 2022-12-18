CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.04 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $65.78 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016163 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00219309 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08406681 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,137,050.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

