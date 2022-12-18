CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $66.16 million and $3.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00015404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00219829 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08406681 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,137,050.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

