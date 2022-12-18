CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0825 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $66.43 million and $3.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00016259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040853 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00219722 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08406681 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,137,050.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

