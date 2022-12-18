Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.32 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $75.65 million and $2.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Celer Network alerts:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics."

