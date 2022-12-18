Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %
Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.