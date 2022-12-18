Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.