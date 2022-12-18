Celo Dollar Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.20 million and approximately $762,830.37 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,348,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

