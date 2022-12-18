Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 37,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $17.70. 5,099,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,827,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,316,000 after buying an additional 2,301,107 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

