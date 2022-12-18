Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,661 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

