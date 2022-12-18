Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 8,333 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

