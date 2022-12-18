Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

ETR stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

