Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

