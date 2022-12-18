Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 238.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,481,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

