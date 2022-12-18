Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Featured Stories

