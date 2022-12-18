Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $3.26 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after purchasing an additional 384,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

