Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 299.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $46,121,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

