Chain Reaches Market Cap of $519.37 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Chain has a total market cap of $519.37 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

