Chainbing (CBG) Price Tops $1.34

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $675.34 million and $2,304.19 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00008031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.34 or 0.05411799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00490088 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.39 or 0.29037946 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

