Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Charah Solutions Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of CHRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 82,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,524. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,597,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 619,750 shares of company stock valued at $481,658. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charah Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
