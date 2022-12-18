Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $406.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $406.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $492.43.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.76. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $669.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

