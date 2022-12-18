Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $179.33 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $726.43 million and $179.33 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

