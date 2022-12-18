Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

CHDN opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day moving average of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

