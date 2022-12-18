CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

