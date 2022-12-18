CIBC Increases Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$2.20

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRZBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Transat A.T. Stock Down 3.8 %

TRZBF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.22.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

