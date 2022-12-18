CIBC Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$57.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bombardier stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

