Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,621. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 333,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

